Minor Son Kills Father Over Liquor Consumption, 'Toxic' Friends | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his minor son after he warned him against consuming liquor and to stay away from his toxic friends in the Kshipra area, police said Thursday.

The police have detained the boy and further investigations are underway. SP (Rural) Sunil Mehta said that the incident took place in the Govindpura area under Kshipra police station jurisdiction on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased was at his house when his 17-year-old son reached home in an inebriated condition. The father scolded him and warned him not to consume liquor and also instructed his son to stay away from his toxic friends which enraged him and an argument ensued between the son and the father.

The situation turned intense and the accused took a knife and attacked his father with it. After attacking his father, the boy fled the scene and the father was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police have registered a case against the son under Section 302 of the IPC and have detained him.

Police said that the man is survived by his wife and five children and he used to work somewhere in the area. The police are taking the statements of the family members and the evidence pertaining to the case is being collected.

Read Also Bhopal: Nurse Injured As Portion Of Government Hospital Roof Falls In Raisen

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)