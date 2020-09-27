Minor girl abducted from Ahmedabad rescued from a hotel in Indore

Indore: A minor girl, who was abducted from Ahmedabad, was rescued from a city hotel and the abductor was arrested by the crime branch on Sunday. The girl was abducted by the accused after luring her and she was kept in the hotel. The girl and the accused were handed over to Gujarat police for further action.

ASP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said a tip-off was received that a youth from Ahmedabad abducted a minor girl from there and he is staying in a hotel. After the information, the crime branch team reached the hotel near Madhumilan Square and caught the accused named Imroz Nafees Ahmed Mev and the girl was rescued from there. The four wheeler of the accused was also seized by the crime branch and informed the Gujarat police about the accused.

The girl was abducted from Vatva area in Ahmedabad a few days ago. The accused took her to the city and was staying in a hotel. The girl, accused and his vehicle were handed over to the Gujarat police on Sunday.