 Minister Lays Stone For Development Works Worth Over ₹ 14 Cr In Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMinister Lays Stone For Development Works Worth Over ₹ 14 Cr In Ratlam

Minister Lays Stone For Development Works Worth Over ₹ 14 Cr In Ratlam

Addressing the gathering, Kashyap stated that a diverse range of micro, small and medium enterprises would be established, fostering local economic development.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Minister Chetanya Kashyap addresses public meeting | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Chetanya Kashyap performed Bhoomi Pujan for development projects worth ₹14.7 crore in the industrial area.

Addressing the gathering, Kashyap stated that a diverse range of micro, small and medium enterprises would be established, fostering local economic development.

He announced that within the next one to two months, a new industry would be set up on the land of the Ratlam Alcohol Plant. Kashyap also provided updates on the Industrial Investment Region near Ratlam.

Read Also
MP: Man Allegedly Poisons Lover In Gwalior To Get Rid Of Her; Kept Mum About Marriage & Kids For 3...
article-image

Proposal receive for universities and industries

FPJ Shorts
Ugandan Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend, Leaving Her With 75% Burns: Report
Ugandan Olympic Athlete Rebecca Cheptegei Set On Fire By Boyfriend, Leaving Her With 75% Burns: Report
MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported
MSRTC Strike Affects Over 50% of Bus Depots Across Maharashtra, Significant Revenue Loss Reported
Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai
Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai
Mumbai: Muslim Community Launches ‘Prophet For All’ Campaign To Promote Peace And Brotherhood During Rabi-Ul-Awwal Celebrations
Mumbai: Muslim Community Launches ‘Prophet For All’ Campaign To Promote Peace And Brotherhood During Rabi-Ul-Awwal Celebrations

The government has sanctioned a large amount to IDC, and a tender of ₹330 crore has been placed, he said. The minister highlighted that proposals are being received for establishing private universities and service industries within the investment region.

Read Also
QUEST FOR JUSTICE: With Slippers On His Head, Mukesh Prajapati Begs For Justice In Neemuch; Marking...
article-image

One District, One Product initiative

He reiterated the government's commitment to the One District, One Product initiative, which aims to select a specific product in each district to enhance its production and processing capabilities. This significant event is seen as a pivotal step towards transforming Ratlam into a model for industrial growth in the region.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Laghu Udyog Bharati district president Sanjay Vyas and Virendra Porwal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Minister Lays Stone For Development Works Worth Over ₹ 14 Cr In Ratlam

Minister Lays Stone For Development Works Worth Over ₹ 14 Cr In Ratlam

QUEST FOR JUSTICE: With Slippers On His Head, Mukesh Prajapati Begs For Justice In Neemuch; Marking...

QUEST FOR JUSTICE: With Slippers On His Head, Mukesh Prajapati Begs For Justice In Neemuch; Marking...

Indore Updates: Karni Sena Fights For Farmers' Cause; Collector Visits Grieving families Of 2 Girls...

Indore Updates: Karni Sena Fights For Farmers' Cause; Collector Visits Grieving families Of 2 Girls...

Teachers Express Frustration Over Bureaucratic Delays In Dhar; Submit Memorandum

Teachers Express Frustration Over Bureaucratic Delays In Dhar; Submit Memorandum

MP: Farmers Protest Outside Collectorate ; Demand ₹ 6K MSP

MP: Farmers Protest Outside Collectorate ; Demand ₹ 6K MSP