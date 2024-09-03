Minister Lays Stone For Development Works Worth Over ₹ 14 Cr In Ratlam

Minister Chetanya Kashyap addresses public meeting | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Chetanya Kashyap performed Bhoomi Pujan for development projects worth ₹14.7 crore in the industrial area.

Addressing the gathering, Kashyap stated that a diverse range of micro, small and medium enterprises would be established, fostering local economic development.

He announced that within the next one to two months, a new industry would be set up on the land of the Ratlam Alcohol Plant. Kashyap also provided updates on the Industrial Investment Region near Ratlam.

Proposal receive for universities and industries

The government has sanctioned a large amount to IDC, and a tender of ₹330 crore has been placed, he said. The minister highlighted that proposals are being received for establishing private universities and service industries within the investment region.

One District, One Product initiative

He reiterated the government's commitment to the One District, One Product initiative, which aims to select a specific product in each district to enhance its production and processing capabilities. This significant event is seen as a pivotal step towards transforming Ratlam into a model for industrial growth in the region.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Laghu Udyog Bharati district president Sanjay Vyas and Virendra Porwal.