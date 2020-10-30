Minister, corporator among those who used influence in DAVV admissions

Indore: A controversial list of students recommended for admission in the professional courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya carried names of BJP leaders, including a cabinet minister.

A closer look at the list, which was mistakenly forwarded by a senior DAVV officer on a Whatsapp group, revealed that the leaders who had recommended students for admissions are holding important positions like media coordinator of BJP to corporator and even minister.

Name of Jagdish Dewra, finance minister in the state government, was also in the list mentioning that he pushed for admission of Akshay Pratap in MBA (Financial Administration) or MBA (Marketing Management) course offered by Institute of Management Studies, an entity of DAVV.

Another big name in the list was of Niru Sharma, a corporator of BJP in Guna, who pushed for admission of Vaibhav Sharma in BE (Computer Course) offered by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET).

The list also mentions about BJP leaders Devkinandan Tiwari and Manish Sharma who recommended Sakshi Tiwari and Tarun Choukse for admission in MBA and MBA (FA or MM) respectively.

It is to be noted that a senior officer of DAVV had mistakenly share on a Whatsapp group a list some select students using their political contacts to secure admission in professional courses offered by university teaching departments.

In its edition on Friday, Free Press had published the controversial list which also put question mark on the admission process of the DAVV.