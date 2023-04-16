Millet Mela: Enjoy delicacies of ‘Shri Anna’ at Chappan Dukan on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to promote millets, district administration and food safety administration department will organise the ‘Eat Right Millet Walkathon’ and ‘Millet Mela’ on Sunday at Chappan Dukan.

Food safety officials said that the aim is to encourage the use of coarse grains i.e. millets or Shri Anna among the people for which various competitions have also been organised on the subject of Eat-Right Millet.

According to officials, a walkathon will be organised at Chappan Dukan in which prominent people, school students, NCC cadets, and government officials-employees will participate.

Following the walkathon, a millets' fair will also be organised from 2 pm to 9 pm.

Various stalls will be organised to promote millets while an exhibition related to ‘Shree Anna’ i.e. millets will also be organised by the food manufacturers along with displaying the recipe of food items made from different millets. There will also be a cultural programme during the fair.

Official said that various competitions are being organised during the fair. Special prizes will also be given to the winners of the competition. The competition ‘Hum Hai Jagruk, Hum Hai Eat Right Nagrik’ is being organised. The objective of this competition is to promote the message of starting new and right eating habits and encouraging the use of millets in the daily diet of people.