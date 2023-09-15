MiC Meeting: Solar Panels Must For Houses In Plots Over 1500 sq Feet | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Houses that are built on plot areas above 1500 sq feet will have to compulsorily install solar panels on rooftops, and necessary bylaws would be passed in this regard.

This was decided at a mayor-in-council meeting held on Thursday. Several other important decisions were also taken at the meeting.

“We have also planned to build a replica of Chandrayaan 3 Vikram Lander which will be placed at the rotary (island) at the new railway station,” the mayor said.

He added that on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, it has also been decided that one part of the sign boards would be in Hindi in markets.

The statue of Saint Shiromani Shri Sevalal Ji Maharaj will be installed at Sathyasai Square and the statue of great warrior Veer Hari Singh Nalwa will be installed near Malviya Petrol Pump and Lord Daksh Prajapati Bhagwan’s idol at Super Corridor Square.

Under the Mayor Idea Challenge, ideas will be taken from the public in various areas like environment, digital generation, progressive health, revenue growth, smart city etc. The top three ideas would be given cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500.

Along with this, the meeting approved to increase grant of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh for making tableaus by the Mills on the occasion of Anand Chaturdashi.

Apart from this, in-principle approval was also given to send the proposal to the government regarding giving benefits of regularisation scheme to daily wage workers/safai mitras from May 17, 2007 to September 1, 2016.

Approval was given to keep the private clinics of doctors free from licence fees. Now, no trade licence would be needed by doctors for running a clinic.

Approval was given to invite short tender amounting to Rs 27 crore for the implementation of various 15 works.

An amount of Rs 2,32,84,294 for the construction of a public indoor sports complex in place of the old shed of the corporation.

To increase the use of solar energy, bylaws will be made to provide exemptions in building licences and property tax.

Allotment of residential units to 834 EWS and LIG beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Approval to name the garden in Saifi Nagar in Dr Syedna Saheb’s name.

The statue of Saint Shiromani Shri Sevalal Ji Maharaj will be installed at Sathyasai Square and the statue of great warrior Veer Hari Singh Nalwa will be installed near Malviya Petrol Pump.

