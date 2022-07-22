Mhow: West Discom acts against bill defaulters

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow office of the Western Electricity Distribution Company took action at different places in the city on Thursday. They were disconnecting the connections of the electricity bill defaulters. At the same time, some defaulters avoided getting their power supply from being cut by paying the due amount on the spot.

The action was taken against those consumers who have not paid the bill for the last two years.

A connection where the due amount had reached rupees 1 lakh was reconnected on payment of Rs 10,000. This drive took place in Gokulganj, Luniyapura, Yadav locality and other places.