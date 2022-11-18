Mhow: Website launched on World Toilet Day

e-Paper Get App
Municipality residents can now apply for septic tank cleaning through their mobile as well

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Toilet Day, under the chairmanship of CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, in the council room of Pithampur municipality, a website was launched by Pithampur municipality in collaboration with UNICEF and Water Aid to clean the septic tanks of the municipality area. Giving information, municipal officer Dr Madhu Saxena said that today on the occasion of World Toilet Day, the municipality website has been launched by Water Head India, UNICEF for the convenience of residents of the area.

Municipality residents can now apply for septic tank cleaning through their mobile as well. Along with this, it was told that the citizens should get their house tank cleaned once every three years. Till now people had to go to zonal offices and ask for cleaning of septic tanks, It used to take time, but now through this website, citizens will get the facility immediately as soon as they apply on the website. On this occasion, employees and officials of the sanitation department of the municipality were also explained about the website.

article-image

