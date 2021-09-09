Mhow watches PM Modi at Shikshak Parv, 2021

Mhow: Shikshak Parv, 2021, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am on September 7 through online video-conferencing. In Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mhow, the online broadcast of the program was watched on YouTube by the principal, teachers, parents and students. During this programme, Modi addressed all the teachers and parents of the country. The theme of this year’s Teacher’s Day was ‘Quality and Sustainable Schools: Knowledge Gaining from Schools in India’.

The Prime Minister launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (Audio and Text-Embedded Sign Language Videos for the Hearing Impaired, in line with Universal Learning Design), Talking Books (Audio Books for the Blind), CBSE’s School Quality Assurance and assessment framework, NISHTHA Teachers’ Training Programme for NIPUN India and Vidyanjali Portal (to facilitate education volunteers/donors/CSR contributors for the development of schools).

The inaugural conference will be followed by webinars, discussions, presentations and so forth till September 17 in which academics from various schools of the country have been invited to share their experiences, learnings and roadmap ahead. Information in this regard will be sent from time to time so that everyone can be benefited.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:44 AM IST