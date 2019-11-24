Mhow: Vistadome coaches to be made in Mhow: DRM

Mhow: The work for making vistadome coaches (transparent) for Heritage train will start in December and they will be made in Mhow yard only. Ratlam DRM Vineet Gupta said this while talking to the media persons at Patalpani railway station.

He said that there will be six rail lines at the Mhow railway station after the land acquisition issues get settled with the defense estate department. After the extension work of Mhow railway station gets completed and Heritage train starts running from Patalpani railway station, all six lines will be of broad gauge and this will make the station suitable for many long distance trains. He said that more transparency will be brought in ticket booking system of the Heritage train so that there are no grievances in the public.