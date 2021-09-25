Mhow: ‘Vijay Jyoti Yatra’ marks India’s 1971 War victory

Mhow: On the occasion of completion of 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War, the ‘Vijay Jyoti Yatra’ was welcomed at the Kotwali Chowk in Mhow by officers of the police and administration, as well as the army. The police band performed and a guard of honour was also given.

SP Mahesh Chandra Jain, Adm Commandant Colonel AK Mohanti, army recruitment officer Colonel Baljeet Singh, Mhow ASP Punit Gehlot, Mhow SDM Akshat Jain, tehsildar Dhirendra Parashar and other administrative officers were also present. The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ was proudly displayed at Kotwali Chowk. The police band played the National Anthem as a salutation to the flame and, afterwards. Some civilian men and women also saluted the flame and many citizens were present at the event.

ALSO READ Swarnim Vijay Mashaal displayed at Mhow railway station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:40 PM IST