Mhow: Two burglaries at marriage gardens

MHOW (Madhya Pradesh): Two burglaries have taken place consecutively for the past two nights at Mhow and Kishanganj while the families were busy celebrating marriages.

Kishanganj police informed that the first incident took place at Shantiniketan Marriage Garden where the wedding rituals of the Joshi family were taking place. When the family was enjoying the function, an unidentified person in a waiter's uniform asked them to vacate the room for cleaning. However, the family refused to leave the room as jewellery, cash, keys of a new car and other valuables worth several lakhs were there. After some time, family members left the room locking it from outside to celebrate the other programmes.

At around 1.30 am, this unidentified man entered the room and took away the valuables.

The matter was revealed when the family members came back to their room and found that the lock on the door was broken and the valuables were missing. The family members immediately called Kishanganj police. Following the complaint, a case has been registered and the investigation team going through the CCTV mounted at the different places in the marriage garden.

In another incident that took place at the Maheshwari School Marriage Garden, while the family was busy in the celebration, an unidentified man in a red kurta and a mask on his face, took away a bag containing jewellery, and a mobile phone kept on a couch.

Two back to back theft incidents during the marriage functions put a question on the security arrangements at the venues. Local police claimed that they will soon arrest accused those who were involved in the incident.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:05 PM IST