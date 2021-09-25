Mhow: Trial run of Manpur oxygen plant starts

Mhow: The oxygen plant installed at the Manpur community health centre, set up with the help of PM Cares fund, passed the test run and the 30 head oxygen line was also tested. Out of the 30 lines, 10 lines are for the children ward, 10 are for the general ward and 10 are for the maternity ward, all of which passed the test run. This oxygen plant cost arounds Rs 1 crore. SDM Akshat Jain has been personally overseeing the construction work and the installation of this plant. This plant will help Manpur and also the nearby areas with its oxygen supply.

According to sources, although the plant and a 30-bed oxygen line have been installed and two ventilators have also been given to the health centre by the state government, the hospital is facing problems due to a lack of doctors and technically trained staff and nurses. However, the medical department has provided the hospital with 6 doctors and all these 6 doctors sign the attendance register, but only 2 doctors are found in the hospital—a woman doctor and a medical officer.

Out of the remaining 4, one is a surgeon—who, despite being posted in Manpur, practices in the district; one has been transferred to Bhagora; one to Harsola; and one has been given the post of block medical officer who gives his entire time to the Mhow office. The medical officer has several times brought up this issue with the MLA and MP. But, since the health department has 6 doctors posted in the hospital on record, they are unable to get more doctors.

