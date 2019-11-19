MHOW: Trains to ply on Sanawad-Khandwa section by March 2020:DRM

Mhow: Divisional rail manager (DRM) RN Sunkar, who is expected to be transferred shortly, interacted with officials and employees during his visit to Mhow railway station. He also interacted with passengers on the Heritage train and welcomed them on behalf of the railways.

Later, talking to the media, Sunkar said that development work at Mhow railway station was going on at a rapid pace and trains would start running on the 54 km section between Sanawad and Khandwa by March 2020. Once this happens, Sanawad will be directly connected with Bhopal and Jalgaon and this will be a boon to people in this region, especially pilgrims those who want to visit famous Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga. He said once development work at Mhow railway station gets completed, more trains will originate from here, instead of Indore. On doubling of rail line between Rau and Mhow, Sunkar said the project is going on at a rapid pace.

On the Heritage train, Sunkar that in future train will ply between Patalpani and Kalakund. Praising the project, the officer said that initiative taken by the Western Railway brought people closer to nature, especially kids.

Sunkar had to cut-short his journey in the Heritage train after Ramavtar, a railway employee was rushed to the Mhow hospital after he complained to uneasiness. Sunkar brought him to the hospital in his car and ensured his proper treatment at the hospital.