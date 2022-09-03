Mhow: Three held while planning to loot petrol pump

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Manpur police have caught a gang of miscreants planning a robbery, they have confessed to committing a dozen motorcycle thefts. Three miscreants who were planning to loot a petrol pump on Lebad Road were caught by the police but two others managed to escape.

A country-made revolver (desi katta) and two 12-bore live cartridges were seized from Lucky Father Raju Baghel near Ashapuri Road Manpur. A weapon was recovered from Gopal son of Santosh aged 16 years while an iron rod was seized from Mohi Satish son of Kailash 22 years.

Manpur police said that the accused have confessed to having looted Rs 80,000 kept in a bag from two persons engaged in the business of daily collection from Janapav Bridge about a month ago. One of the absconding accused Arjun Singare was a part of this loot. The police have managed to recover Rs 33,000 in cash and 8 of the 10 motorcycles that the accused confessed to have stolen. All the accused had a taste for expensive motorcycles and they went about lifting these bikes from various areas.