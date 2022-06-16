Mhow: Tenant and her lover commit theft in landlord's house

Representative Photo |

Mhow/Betma (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping a female tenant in his house proved very costly for grocery trader, Pankaj Jain, under the Betma police station. According to a police complaint filed by Tusha on June 7, goods worth Rs 10 lakh including gold and silver ornaments were missing from his house. Jain along with his family had gone to Bhilwara, Rajasthan on June 4. He came to know about the theft on his return.

Sub Inspector Sanjeev Porwal started the investigation. He was tipped off by an informer that a woman had come to a local sarafa trader to mortgage gold and silver jewellery. The police arrested the woman, Manju, husband Ashish Saini, a resident of Betma, from the shop. On being interrogated Manju said that she had started living in Jain’s house on rent just 15 days back. When the family went to Rajasthan, she and her boyfriend Sonu Thakur planned to steal from the empty house. They managed to lay hands on goods and gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and buried the jewellery under the culvert of Aman Chaman crossroad and had come today to mortgage the jewellery. According to the police, Manju Saini has left her husband. Police have still to recover jewellery worth Rs one lakh. Betma police are now looking for Manju Saini's lover Sonu Thakur.