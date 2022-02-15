Mhow: Six months jail for Impex Commercial manager

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Impex Commercial factory manager\occupier has been sentenced six-month rigorous imprisonment and penalty of Rs 52,000 for running factory without licence and employing workers without giving them proper safety equipment, by CJM.

In case the fine is not paid the accused would have to undergo another additional month in the jail. The case was registered following a complaint by Assistant Director Industrial Health and Safety under the Factories Act. Apart from this, the occupier and manager of 3 factories Arya Filament Private Limited, Shubham Engineering Workers and another firm were sentenced to a day's imprisonment and a fine of 17,000/-, 75,000/-, & 38,000/- respectively.

In six cases in which the occupier and manager of the factory did not appear even after issuing the warrant, permanent arrest warrants were issued by declaring them, absconders. The above information was given by Industrial Health Safety Officer Rajesh Yadav.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:37 AM IST