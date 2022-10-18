Mhow: Seminar held on inclusion and importance of Hindi in education

MHOW: A conference of Hindi lovers was organised a day ago in the College of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Mhow. President of the programme, Dr Brahm Prakash Shukla, the dean of the college, said that in this event, a seminar on the topic of inclusion and importance of Hindi in education was organised.

Guest speaker Dr Renu Nagar Assistant Professor Bherulal Patidar College Mhow said that 61.5 crore people speak Hindi which is the third most spoken language in the world. Rohit Gaur said that thoughts expressed in mother tongue are the best.

Professor Dr Sandeep Nanavati of the college spoke in detail about the importance of Hindi language, Dr. Nidhi Srivastava conducted the program and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Deepak Gangil. In the evening a lamp was lit in the college courtyard. Professors, students and staff of the college participated in lamp lighting .