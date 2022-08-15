e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Sarva Dharma Tricolour Yatra taken out

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The whole town seemed to be gripped in the fever of the Tricolour on Sunday on the eve of Independence Day as a sarv dharam Tricolour Yatra was taken out in the town on Sunday. People of all religions and sects- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians, Bohras, etc- took part enthusiastically in the Yatra.

Religious leaders of all religions could be seen leading the Yatra with a large number of people, from NCC cadets to Cantonment Board CEO Dr Rajendra Jagtap along with his entire team following them.

Many women social organisations of the town also participated in the Yatra. People welcomed this Yatra at various places

Apart from this a large number of Tiranga Yatras including one by RSS members were taken out in various parts of the town by the residents and various social organisations.

article-image

