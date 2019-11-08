Mhow: Rs 17.5 cr allotted to repair Mhow-Neemuch highway

Mhow: Madhya Pradesh State Road Development Authority has finally taken cognizance of the deteriorating condition of Mhow- Neemuch State Highway, and has allocated around Rs 17.5 crore for repairing it.

As informed by officer Poonam Kacchvai, the work will start in December. It has been a welcome surprise for the citizenry who had sent several complaint letters to the toll company, which took no notice of them. After sending a contract termination letter to the company, the state authority has taken the mater in their own hands. They have issued new tenders worth about Rs 17.5 crore for the Mhow- Neemuch Road. After the completion of the tender process, the work of asphalting and repairing of this road will start in about a month. The toll companies are under a direct contract to repair these roads for the next 23 years and will have to bear the cost.

Meanwhile, the planning for construction of service road and widening of the road has been done by municipal council president Kavita Vaishnav and chief municipal officer Gajendra Singh. They have also put up proposals for widening of several other roads to facilitate commutation in the town, which are yet to be approved by the higher authorities.