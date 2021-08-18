Mhow: Retired soldiers feted on India’s 75th Independence Day

Advertisement

Mhow: A programme, ‘Ek Shaam Desh ke Veeron ke Naam’, was organised by the Khel Evam Sanskriti team in the Town Hall, where they honoured valiant, retired soldiers and those who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation. The chief guest of the programme was Cabinet minister Usha Thakur, who welcomed 150 retired army personnel with shawls and letters of appreciation. The programme was conducted by Dr Ram Ashish Shukla. There were performances of patriotic and cultural songs. Trustee Ramkishore Shukla greeted the soldiers. ASP Gehlot also honoured the retired soldiers.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:17 AM IST