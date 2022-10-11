Mhow: Research of three students adjudged best

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The third national symposium on veterinary preventive and internal medicine of Kamdhenu Veterinary Science University was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat's Veterinary College, Anand. In this, the research of three students of the Department of Medicine of the Veterinary College was chosen as the best.

In this seminar, students of Veterinary College Mhow, Sumit Gautam (care of skin diseases in rabbits), Dr Akanksha Mishra (effect of Ayurvedic medicine on end worms in milch animals) and Dr Kalpana Gautam (effects of Ayurvedic medicine on external parasites of milch animals) presented research papers on the topic.

The three researches were awarded nationally. HoD Dr RK Bagherwal said that all the students are under the department. The research work is being done under the direction of Dr Hemant Mehta, Dr Nidhi Singh Choudhary and Dr Mamta Singh. Dr Vivek Agarwal, Dr Mukesh Shakya and Dr Rakhi supported the research work.

Dr Rakesh Dangi, PhD student of the department and first year research scholars Dr Urvashi Chaudhary, Dr Srishti Dubey, Rahul Yadav and Dr Shivam Mehrotra also participated in the national seminar.

