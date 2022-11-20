Mhow: Red Cross running blood donation awareness drive

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The country's first free blood call centre run by the Red Cross Society is running a special campaign in 280 villages of Indore district to create awareness about blood donation. Under the campaign blood checkup camps are being organised in every village where blood group cards are being made and blood tests are being done. On Sunday, one such camp was organised at Chira mine in Mhowgaon in which 140 villagers found out their blood groups. Call centre director Ashok Nayak told that the camp was organised from 3 pm to 6 pm. He said blood group cards were made for all those tested. Along with this, haemoglobin was also measured and 30 people were found to be anaemic with a majority being women. This campaign has been conducted in 3 villages till now. The aim of the campaign is to increase the number of blood donors so that there is never a shortage of donors.

Read Also Mhow: Poor material being used in the construction of railway platform