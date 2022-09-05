Mhow: Rajesh Patidar makes it to the list of innovative teachers

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of Kodariya Rajesh Patidar is among the innovative 118 select teachers of the country who features in "Prayas", an initiative booklet.

Patidar, the director, teacher, wrestler, and scoutmaster, of Shree Academy of Kodariya is among those selected teachers of every age group of the country who are trying to inspire the students with new thinking and methods.

Patidar’s selection was due to his efforts in providing an environment of sports and scouting for his students before the lockdown, at the time of lockdown and after the lockdown.

Om Prakash Patidar, a science teacher from Shajapur has written this book that is available online. Omprakash Patidar has been selected for the National Teacher Award to be given in Delhi on September 5.

