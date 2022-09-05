e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMhow: Rajesh Patidar makes it to the list of innovative teachers

Mhow: Rajesh Patidar makes it to the list of innovative teachers

Patidar, the director, teacher, wrestler, and scoutmaster, of Shree Academy of Kodariya is among those selected teachers of every age group of the country who are trying to inspire the students with new thinking and methods.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 02:12 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of Kodariya Rajesh Patidar is among the innovative 118 select teachers of the country who features in "Prayas", an initiative booklet.

Patidar, the director, teacher, wrestler, and scoutmaster, of Shree Academy of Kodariya is among those selected teachers of every age group of the country who are trying to inspire the students with new thinking and methods.

Patidar’s selection was due to his efforts in providing an environment of sports and scouting for his students before the lockdown, at the time of lockdown and after the lockdown.

Om Prakash Patidar, a science teacher from Shajapur has written this book that is available online. Omprakash Patidar has been selected for the National Teacher Award to be given in Delhi on September 5.

Read Also
Mhow: Sugandha Dashami to be celebrated today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mhow: Rajesh Patidar makes it to the list of innovative teachers

Mhow: Rajesh Patidar makes it to the list of innovative teachers

Mhow: Prisoner dies in sub-jail

Mhow: Prisoner dies in sub-jail

Mhow: Sugandha Dashami to be celebrated today

Mhow: Sugandha Dashami to be celebrated today

Indore: DPT/TD campaign hits ‘consent’ hurdle in district

Indore: DPT/TD campaign hits ‘consent’ hurdle in district

Indore: Woman’s body found under bridge in Betma

Indore: Woman’s body found under bridge in Betma