Mhow: Railways cuts down on general coach facility in Malwa Express

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Railways have reduced the number of seats available for general passengers in the Malwa Express that travels from Mhow railway station to Maa Vaishno Devi. A general coach of this long-distance train has been replaced by a first AC coach despite the fact that a large number of poor people travel in the general coach.
According to the information, Ratlam Division has changed the coach of the 24-coach Malwa Express from July 18. This train used to have 3 general coaches and these coaches were always full so that many passengers who did not find a seat travelled sitting on their luggage. Now this train has 2 general coaches, 8 Sleeper coaches, 6 Third AC, 2 Second AC and one coach of First AC.
Ratlam Divisional PRO Khemraj Meena said that from July 18, the general coach has been replaced with a first AC coach.
