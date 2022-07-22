e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Railways cuts down on general coach facility in Malwa Express

According to the information, Ratlam Division has changed the coach of the 24-coach Malwa Express from July 18.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 01:34 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Railways have reduced the number of seats available for general passengers in the Malwa Express that travels from Mhow railway station to Maa Vaishno Devi. A general coach of this long-distance train has been replaced by a first AC coach despite the fact that a large number of poor people travel in the general coach.

According to the information, Ratlam Division has changed the coach of the 24-coach Malwa Express from July 18. This train used to have 3 general coaches and these coaches were always full so that many passengers who did not find a seat travelled sitting on their luggage. Now this train has 2 general coaches, 8 Sleeper coaches, 6 Third AC, 2 Second AC and one coach of First AC.

Ratlam Divisional PRO Khemraj Meena said that from July 18, the general coach has been replaced with a first AC coach.

