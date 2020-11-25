Mhow-Prayagraj train will start from November 26

Indore: Railways will commence operation of Prayagraj-Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Prayagraj (number 04116/04115) as a full reserved special train. From Mhow, it will start from Friday and from Prayagraj, from Saturday. This was reiterated by Divisional Railway Spokesperson.

The train will run on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday from there. It

will start at 3.15 pm from Prayagraj and reach the next day at 8.50 am

and Mhow at 9.45 am.



Similarly, in return, train number 04115 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Prayagraj

Special Express train will start from Mhow from Saturday till next

orders. The train will run on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from

Mhow. It will depart from Mhow at 11.15 am and reach the city at

11.50 and depart from here 12.00 noon. The train will reach Prayagraj

station next day at 06.00 am. The train will halt at Naini,

Shankargarh, Manikpur, Chitrakootdham, Banda, Mahoba, Khajuraho,

Maharaja Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khargapur, Tikamgarh,

Lalitpur, Bina, Vidisha, Sanchi, Saint Hirdaram Nagar, Ujjain and

Indore stations in both directions. This train will have one second

AC, two third AC, six sleepers and six general class coaches.



Currently the train will run via Dewas-Ujjain, but after opening-up of

Fatehabad-Ujjain section the train will run from this newly gauge

converted section.