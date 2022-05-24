Mhow: Play on Veer Sambhaji-Aurangzeb leaves audience spellbound

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Veer Chhatrapati Sambhaji and Aurangzeb’s final dialogue play was effectively staged in the local Cantonment Board Higher Secondary School premises.

Plays based on such historical events are rarely seen. Presented with the spirit of Sanatan Dharma, culture and patriotism the play left a deep impression on the audience. Aurangzeb was a cruel foreign invader who tried his best to destroy the Indian Sanatan culture.

At the same time, Chhatrapati Sambhaji was also imprisoned in the war and was fettered by Aurangzeb's debauchery and attacked the eternal culture of India. On the other hand, Sambhaji also kept talking about accepting Islam, but Sambhaji Maharaj remained adamant to protect his Sanatan Dharma and culture.

Aurangzeb got his legs cut off, had his eyes removed. Sambhaji and his men shouted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, chanting slogans of Sanatan Dharma, Sanatan Sanskriti and Jai Shri Ram. Sambhaji got martyrdom in the end. But he did not bow down in front of Aurangzeb's terror. Seeing such plays for the protection of Sanatan Dharma, awakens the feeling of patriotism among people. Dr Vimal Saxena played the role of Aurangzeb while Anil Verma characterised Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

