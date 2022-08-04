Mhow: Plantation done under Ankur Abhiyan

Pithampur (Mhow, Madhya Pradesh): In order to make the industrial area green, Pithampur Municipality and the district administration have started the large-scale tree plantation under the Ankur campaign. On Wednesday under the leadership of sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar, and Municipal Chief Officer Dr Madhu Saxena the plantation programme was organised at Marimata hill.

Dignitaries along with the civic staff planted trees on this hill. More than 3,000 saplings have been planted by Pithampur Municipality in the industrial area of which around one thousand saplings were planted on Mari Mata hill.

Many useful trees like Peepal, Neem, Jam, Jamun, Banyan, etc. have been planted. The CMO has appealed to the citizens of the municipality area that every person must plant a sapling so that our area can be made green and the environment better.

The district administration is trying to include the industrial units in this campaign and a large plantation drive was carried out here too. On this occasion, tehsildar Pratap Agasiaa large number of officers, employees and sanitation workers were also present.

Pig rearing without permission banned in Mhow

For some time, the residents of Mhow are facing problems due to increasing number of stray pigs in the Mhow Cantonment and Mhowgaon area.

Taking cognisance of this, an order has been passed by sub-divisional magistrate Akshat Jain under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the order, pigs cannot be reared within the city limits by any private person or institution without the permission (license) of the local body concerned.

Within a period of 10 days from the date of issue of the order, all the registered pig breeders shall ensure that any of their pigs are not found wandering in the town. After this time period, all the stray pigs in the area will be caught and shifted away from the city limits by the local body.