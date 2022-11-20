Mhow: Pithampur Municipality launches website for septic tank cleaning

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Toilet Day, Pithampur Municipality in collaboration with UNICEF and Water Aid launched a website for the convenience of the residents of the area for cleaning of sewer septic tanks. Giving this information, Municipal Officer Dr Madhu Saxena said that residents of the municipality can now apply for septic tank cleaning through their mobile as well. Citizens were urged to get their house tank cleaned once every three years.

Till now people had to go to zonal offices to submit an application for the same and it was a time-consuming process but now through this website, citizens will get the facility immediately on applying on the website. On this occasion, the employees and officials of the sanitation department of the municipality were also given a detailed explanation about the website.