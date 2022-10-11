Mhow: Person kills self on rail track 

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Manish Dabur (53), a resident of Lalji ki basti, Mhow ended his life after jumping in front of a passenger train. The passenger train was headed towards Chittorgarh from Mhow.

According to information, on Wednesday morning, a passenger train (number 09547) had left from Mhow via Indore for Chittorgarh at 5:30 pm. Near the railway signal near Sarwan locality, a person named Manish Dabur was coming from the middle of the track.

Loco pilot Kailesh Bharti of the DEMU passenger stopped the train and removed Manish and informed the railway officer and the control that a person was roaming in the middle of the railway line. The driver after removing him drove the train back to Indore.

Manish later committed suicide by jumping in the middle of a passenger compartment. The GRP began an investigation on the incident. Manish was serving as a security guard in a private school for many years.