Mhow: Permission to set up temporary shops on MG Road leads to chaos

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The decision of the Cantonment Board administration to allow the setting up of temporary shops on roads in view of the festive season has led to chaos on the busiest road of the town - MG Road creating traffic snarls and making even walking on the street difficult.

The footpaths on both sides are already occupied by the shopkeepers and the permission to set up shops on the roads has made the condition worse.

The lack of coordination between the Cantonment Board and the police administration is costing the citizens dear.

