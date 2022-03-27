Mhow: People’s reps’ adopted anganwadis orphans

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In the Anganwadi Adoption Campaign, which started in January, social workers played a big part. In this programme, even the minister came forward and took the responsibility of improving the condition of many Anganwadis at once. The social workers fulfilled their responsibilities well, but the people’s representatives left the adopted Anganwadis as orphans.

The matter is related to tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur in Mhow tehsil. In January, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started the Anganwadi Adoption Campaign across the state. About 347 Anganwadis of Mhow tehsil were adopted by social workers, public representatives, individuals and so forth and, in two months, the Anganwadis were also converted into play schools. But minister Thakur did not even go there to inquire about the Anganwadis adopted by her.

Surtipura, Tehi, Basipipri and Sihod Anganwadis of the tehsil were adopted by Thakur. In the buildings of these Anganwadis, the roof and wall construction need improvement and the window and doors do not work properly. The toilets are also old. The boundary wall construction has to be done.

It has been two months since the Anganwadi was adopted, but the reconstruction work has not begun. Currently, all these Anganwadis are in a dilapidated condition.

Social institutions which adopted Anganwadis have, however, changed the appearance of the adopted Anganwadis. An NGO has prepared three Anganwadis in Harsola and Gaikwad. There are chairs and tables and uniforms and the windows and doors and bathroom have been renovated, the roofs repaired and bathroom fittings have been spruced up. There are RO machines, toys, books, swings, computers, and a shed for employment training for women.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:57 PM IST