Mhow: People facing problems in lease renewal in Cantonment Board area

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Local people are facing numerous problems in renewing the lease of houses and transferring names to the heirs in the Mhow Cantonment Board area. The process of renewing the lease has to go through the Ministry of Defence and it is time-consuming.

In many cases, people the original owners have sold their houses, and the new owners are unable to renew the lease and get the property transferred in their name. Also, the Cantonment Board is losing revenue as in many cases shops have been opened by the owners, but they are not paying commercial rate.

In Mhow Cantonment Board area, the board should resolve the cases of lease renewal and conversion, for this the board also has the right, but in Mhow Cantonment area, due to the names of their ancestors' house ancestors, the transfer of those houses is not done. Because of this, many families keep making rounds of the board office, but even after that their problems are not being resolved.

The process of converting the lease renewal of houses by the Ministry of Defense is going on for a long time but the pace at which this work should be done is not working and new problems are being created in front of those families due to non-renewal of lease. Due to the loss of revenue to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Defense has to renew the lease of the houses and if shops are being set up in those houses, then those houses are being sold.

If the Cantonment Board starts charging additional fees for the permission of the shops, then the Cantonment Board will have additional income as well as the convenience of the common citizen. If you start doing this, then the board will also get revenue, as well as if there are shops in the houses whose lease has been renewed, then provision should be made to charge extra fee from them so that the board can earn income.

But right now the process of lease renewal has become so complicated that many families are unable to pay the lease amount due to not being able to renew the lease of their houses. What is to be recovered, the income of the board will increase, it will give relief to the common citizens, if the board has the right to renew the lease for one year, then the common man will be relieved.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:25 PM IST