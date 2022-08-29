e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Peace committee meeting held to discuss upcoming festivals

The members were directed to ensure that two members sleep in the pandal every night and that they must ensure that nobody is electrocuted in case electricity is used for decoration and other purposes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 01:13 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia chaired a meeting of the peace committee on Sunday in view of the upcoming Ganesh Utsav and Dol Gyaras festival.

The members were directed to ensure that two members sleep in the pandal every night and that they must ensure that nobody is electrocuted in case electricity is used for decoration and other purposes.

The station in-charge also said that a limited number of people only should go for immersion and safety measures should be taken during the immersion.

Read Also
Mhow: Cantt Board to remove hotel furnaces on road
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMhow: Peace committee meeting held to discuss upcoming festivals

RECENT STORIES

'A spectacular all-round performance': PM Narendra Modi hails India after thrilling 5-wicket win...

'A spectacular all-round performance': PM Narendra Modi hails India after thrilling 5-wicket win...

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

Mumbai: BMC working to make Ganesh mandals aware of 13 unsafe bridges in city that lie on busy...

Mumbai: BMC working to make Ganesh mandals aware of 13 unsafe bridges in city that lie on busy...

Asia Cup 2022: R Jadeja's 35, Hardik Pandya's 33* power India to thrilling 5-wicket win over...

Asia Cup 2022: R Jadeja's 35, Hardik Pandya's 33* power India to thrilling 5-wicket win over...

Mumbai: Police arrest man who used to rape, blackmail a 17-year-old girl

Mumbai: Police arrest man who used to rape, blackmail a 17-year-old girl