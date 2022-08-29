Mhow: Peace committee meeting held to discuss upcoming festivals

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia chaired a meeting of the peace committee on Sunday in view of the upcoming Ganesh Utsav and Dol Gyaras festival.

The members were directed to ensure that two members sleep in the pandal every night and that they must ensure that nobody is electrocuted in case electricity is used for decoration and other purposes.

The station in-charge also said that a limited number of people only should go for immersion and safety measures should be taken during the immersion.

