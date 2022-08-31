Mhow: Paryushan Parv starts today

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The ten-day Paryushan Mahaparv of Digambar Jain society will start from Wednesday. For these ten days, Kalashabhishek and Vidhan Puja will be done in the temples in the morning. There will be discourses in the afternoon and cultural programmes for children and women in the evening.

Bade Mandir located on Jain street, Ajmeri Mandir on Sanghi Street, Terapanthi Mandir and Chaityalaya Mandir on Main Street, have been decorated beautifully for the festival of Paryushan. The 10 signs of Mahamandal Vidhan are decorated in the shape of the Tricolour on temples.

The festival will see three processions on September 5 on the occasion of Sungadh Dashami at 5 pm followed by a procession on September 9, on Kalash Chaturdashi and for the Kshamvani Parv on September 11.