Mhow: Paryushan Mahaparva of Digambar Jain Samaj concludes

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The ten-day Paryushan Mahaparva of Digambar Jain Samaj ended with the festival of Kalash Chaturdashi on Friday. During this, Kalashabhishek took place in all the temples in the afternoon.

A procession was also taken out on this occasion. The procession started with a ceremony at 3.30 pm from Bade Mandir on Jain street. Women attended the ceremony in saffron and men in white clothes. The procession started from Jain street reaching Chaityalaya via Market, Phool Chowk, Sarafa Bazar, and Connaught Road. Here the Lord's Kalashabhishek took place in the temple.

After this, the procession reached the big temple via Terapanthi temple and Ajmeri temple. The festival ended with Kalashabhishek in all the temples. Digambar Jain Samaj will celebrate the Kshamavani festival on Sunday, September 11. During this, at 3 pm a procession will leave from Sanghi Street. During this, Kalashabhishek will be held in all the temples in the afternoon. After this, there will be a gathering of the society in Jain Dharamshala, Plaudon Road.

