Mhow: Number of stray canines surges rapidly in city

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The number of stray dogs is increasing rapidly in the city. The Cantonment Board has sterilised more than 2K dogs by spending lakhs of rupees a year. But these claims seem to be misleading. The reality is that dogs in the city are injuring people by adopting aggressive attitude.

Every day 4 or 5 people are reaching the civil hospital after getting injured by the dogs. But the condition of the government hospital is such that there is no anti-rabies injection there. Under compulsion, the injured have to get expensive treatment from private clinics. There are thousands of stray dogs in 8 wards of the Cantonment Board.

Due to their ever increasing number, the dogs are not getting enough food. Due to which the dogs are becoming aggressive and are targeting people every day. Recently, a retired bank officer got injured due to dog bite. He said that a few days ago he was going to play tennis. There were stray dogs roaming around. Out of which one dog attacked and bit him at two places. When he called the civil hospital, he was told that there was no anti-rabies injection. After which he was treated in the council hospital.

Another resident, Rohit Prajapati said that while he was going home at night, a group of dogs attacked and bit him. After not getting the necessary injection in the government hospital, he got treated at a private hospital. Rs 19 lakh was spent on dog sterilisation. The Cantonment Board gets the sterilisation done by a private agency. In the last one year, the private agency has sterilised 2,400 dogs. Around Rs 800 per dog was spent for this.

But the number of dogs in the city is increasing rapidly. Council health superintendent Manish Aggarwal said that at present a new tender has been issued for sterilisation of dogs. In the last contract, 2400 dogs were sterilised. Dogs keep changing their places, hence are increasing in number. Even if some dogs are left during sterilisation, in some time the dogs multiply manifold. Absence of anti-rabies injection has been there for a month. According to information received from the Civil Hospital, 4 to 5 cases of dog bites keep coming every day.

But there has been no anti-rabies injection since one month in the hospital. The injured have to get expensive injections from private hospitals. Every month 100 to 125 people come to treat dog bites. At present anti-rabies Injection is not available in the hospital.

Read Also Bhopal: Home minister urges Kanpuri to reconsider his decision of not visiting Indore again