Mhow: Now, Tripti Mishra becomes the Grahswamini brand ambassador

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): International e-magazine Grihaswamini, popular among women, has announced the brand ambassadors of all the states of India, in which Mhow’s eminent social worker, environmental protector and poet, Tripti Mishra, has been chosen as the brand ambassador to represent Madhya Pradesh for 2022.

Born in Indore, Tripti’s life is a precedent after constant ups and downs. Tripti, wife of an ex-Serviceman, lost her husband in a road accident in 2014.

Despite taking a degree from a reputed management institute of the country, she chose the work of craft training for women’s empowerment in villages and has been holding free workshops on clay Ganesha idol-making for environmental protection for more than 17 years.

After a slipped disc surgery in 2018, training in the villages is now closed. But she is now associated with the clay Ganesha, writing and folk singing and is preserving ancient folk songs with original melodies.

ALSO READ Mhow: Minor among there held for targeting jewellery store

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:07 PM IST