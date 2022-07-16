Mhow News Row: Polythene seizure campaign launched by civic authorities

Pithampur (Mhow, Madhya Pradesh): As per the instructions of Chief Municipal Officer Dr Madhu Saxena a campaign was launched, to seize polythene from shops and establishments of all the big and small businessmen. The civic authorities had given Information about the ban on 19 types of plastics and polythene on 28 June 2022. Even after this, polythene was being used continuously by the shopkeepers and residents.

A total of 15 kg of plastic and polythene was confiscated during the campaign and the offenders were fined Rs 10, 500. In this action, many well-known businesses of the city like Hotel Raj Tilak, Raghuvanshi Kirana Bhandar, Saini Sweets, Hotel Udupi, along with paan shops, hardware etc were acted against. Municipal health officer BS Mahte, Rajesh from Pollution Control Department, Sanitation Inspector Rupesh Surya, Prem Kumar Chauhan and other officers and employees took part.

Investiture ceremony held at Mhow school

The investiture ceremony of St. Mary's Hr. Sec. School, Mhow was held on 15th July 2022 for the Academic Year 2022-23.

Afiya Khan and Christina P Jubi were administered the oath as the Head Girl and Vice-Head Girl. All members of the Student Council were also administered oath by the Principal Sr. Prerna. Major Sonam Pandey was the chief guest on the occasion. All members of the Student Council pledged to do their duties to the best of their abilities. They promised to abide by the rules and regulations of the school.

The School Principal Sr. Prerna appreciated and congratulated all the council members. Major Sonam Pandey advised them to be role models and excel in every possible way.

The programme was conducted by Varsha Rajneesh, Sabiya Sheikh and teachers of Vidhya, Viveka, Soumya and Tejaswini Houses. The function concluded with the school song.

