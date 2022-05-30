e-Paper Get App

Mhow News Row: Illegal eateries causing problems; Women, girls made aware of hygiene and cleanliness

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 01:51 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of illegally operated roadside eateries have come up on Pratap Bal Mandir School Road, here resulting in huge crowds leading to traffic chaos and incidents of eve-teasing.
The Mhow Defence Estate Officer (DEO) had initiated action against these eateries, some time ago after which the shops remained closed for some days. But slowly the owners of these shops reopened them and today, there is a steep rise in the number of such illegal shops in the area. The officials of the DEO are mum on this and on being questioned about these illegal shops the standard answer is that action is being taken against them.

Women, girls made aware of hygiene and cleanliness

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day ladies & girls were made aware of hygiene & cleanliness to lead a healthy & disease-free life. The use of sanitary pads in the prevention of multiple diseases including infertility was also explained. Dr HR Verma, Dr Faisal Ali BMO & Dr Vaibhav Sharma, and AK Nikam were present during the programme which was conducted by Dr Hans Raj Verma in charge of Civil Hospital Mhow.

