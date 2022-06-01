Mhow News Row: Grand Kalash Yatra taken out Gopal Mandir Pratishtha Mahotsav starts

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Pratishtha Mahotsav of the ancient Gopal Mandir of Mhow began with a grand Kalash Yatra. Hundreds of women from the local Gaya Gopal temple, carrying an urn on their heads, took part in the Yatra which ended on Maheshwari Vidyalaya located on Mhow Indore Road in the market. Women of Maheshwari and Agarwal Marwari Samaj participated in large numbers in this Kalash Yatra.



30-day summer camp concludes

A summer camp organised by Young Brothers Club and Vidyalaya Parivar concluded at the Shri Jai Govind Gopinath Vidyalaya campus located on Mhow Local Feet Road. This summer camp lasted for about 30 days. A total of 150 children participated in this summer camp and were trained in hockey, football, kabaddi, etc. The children who participated in the camp were provided with snacks and fruits. International athlete RD Chauhan and school principal Jai Singh Pawar concluded the camp. The Young Brothers Club has been organising such summer camps, for the last 50 years, for the children of the city and nearby areas.



World No-Tobacco Day: Employees administered pledge not to consume tobacco

On Tuesday, on World No-Tobacco Day, a pledge was administered to the employees and others not to use tobacco at the Government Civil Hospital in the city. On this occasion, the hospital in-charge Dr HR Verma explained in detail the ill effects of tobacco and how it causes fatal diseases like cancer.