Mhow News Row: Engg student dies on spot after being hit by a truck

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Two students riding a motorcycle were hit hard by a truck from behind on the Rau Khalghat four-lane, at Pithampur Chowpatty, near Manpur in Fhafund village. They are students of a private engineering college located on the Rau Pithampur Road. Sagar Chaudhary, 20, son of Anil Chaudhary, was a first-year student and was going to college at 9.00 am along with his classmate, Yash Chaudhary, a resident of Fhafund. The truck hit the motorcyclists from behind, resulting in Sagar’s death on the spot and causing serious injuries to his partner, Yash, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Indore.

Eyewitnesses said a bus was offloading passengers wrongly at the bus stop built on the four-lane when the truck hit motorcycle rider Sagar Chaudhary and his companion from behind at a high speed.

Sagar was the only child of the Chaudhary family and entire Phaphund village is in mourning.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:08 PM IST