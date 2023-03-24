Mhow news diary: Students remember Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Students and teachers of School Shree Academy located at Kodaria garlanded the pictures Shahid Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Rajesh Patidar, the director of the institute told all the students’ stories related to the life of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and how they sacrificed their lives for the country at a young age. The parents paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

ISSF WC: Teen shooter bags 2 medals

19-year-old Havildar Varun Tomar of the Army Marksmanship Unit at Mhow delivered a stellar performance by winning two medals in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle & Pistol) at Bhopal. He has won bronze in the men's 10m Air Pistol and silver in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event on Thursday. Earlier, Tomar had won gold in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event on February 20 and a bronze in the men's 10m Air Pistol on February in Egypt.

