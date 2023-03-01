Mhow News Diary: Over 12,000 voters debarred from Cantt Board polls

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Names of more than 12,000 voters have been removed from the voter list prepared in 2022 for the election of 8 ward members of the Cantonment Board to be held on April 30. These are those people who have encroached on Cantonment Board land. This action has resulted in candidates sweating it out.

Pandit Mishra gives discourse on Shivmahapuran

Shivmahapuran is the story of welfare and upliftment of the world. It is only by the grace of the Lord that one gets the good fortune. This thought was said by Pandit Pradeep Mishra on the first day of Shri Piplad Shiv Mahapuran, going on in the Mandi premises of Betma. The Devalaya Brahmin context was described today.

On the first day on Tuesday, the dome and the pandal around the dome was completely filled. Pandit Mishra said that he has been connected to Betma since childhood. Betma is a very pious place. Guru Nanak Dev had also come to this holy land.

Mhow PG College Sanskrit professor retires

After serving in the higher education department for nearly four decades, Mhow Post Graduate College In charge principal and Sanskrit professor Dr Shobha Jain retired from the service on Tuesday. On her last day in the college, her colleagues, college staff and students gave her a warm farewell and her contribution towards the college and education were remembered by one and all during the farewell function.

Dr Jain was the in-charge principal for the last three years and under her guidance, the college had scaled new heights along with a respectable NAAC grading. During her tenure, along with teaching the subject, she worked very hard in the field of environment conservation and inculcating research acumen among the students of the college.

She had also been associated with a large number of social work initiated by various social organisations and Jain Samaj of Mhow, for which she has been felicitated many times in Mhow and Indore.