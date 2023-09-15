Mhow News Diary: Jan Akrosh Rally Brings Congress Factionalism To Fore

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Factionalism was evident in Congress Jan Akrosh Rally in Garh as many leaders and former Cantonment Board members kept a distance from the protest. Even ticket claimants were missing from the rally.

The party had organised Jan Akrosh rally from Hari Phatak intersection on Friday. While a large number of rural women turned up to participate in the rally, minor boys and girls outnumbered Congress workers and leaders.

Absence of urban and rural Congress leaders once again brought the factionalism in the party to fore. Most of the women attending the rally were from rural areas, while women leaders of city Congress were missing. The rally passed through the major markets of the city and ended after speeches at the Cantonment ground behind Agrasen intersection. The rally was led by district Congress president.

75-day abhishek in Sai temple concludes

FP Photo

A 75-day-long abhishek and hawan was performed from Guru Purnima to Bhadon Amavasya in Sai Baba Temple complex of Stiti Nagar on Simrol Road. Radheshyam Saini and Satish Agarwal said that the event ended on Friday.

Hindi Diwas celebrated in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

FP Photo

Hindi Day was organised in Navodaya Vidyalaya. Principal OP Sharma inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp and garlanding Goddess Saraswati’s photograph. Master Akshay Waluj expressed his views on the importance of Hindi language. A poem was recited by Hariom Mukti, student of class VIII. BL Singh said that there was no other language as simple as Hindi. On this occasion, KK Sharma, DP Rajak Manav Yadav, Kin Gade, Ragini Bhatt, Parmeshwar Bhatt, Sarita Namdev, Amandeep Kaur, Shyam Sundar Nayak, Dr. Renu Upadhyay were present. The programme was conducted by Avnish Sarathe.

