Mhow News Diary: Army jawan suffers cardiac arrest, dies

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Army personnel Havaldar Parvat Singh, 46, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and a member of the 4th Mahar Regiment, Mhow, died of cardiac arrest.

According to Mhow police, Havaldar Parvat Singh was discovered dead in his room and may have died while sleeping.

Dr Anil Jain confirmed that Parvat Singh suffered a cardiac arrest during the night and collapsed on the ground. His fellow jawans took him from his room in the morning to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A post-mortem examination was later performed at the Government Madhya Bharat Hospital. The police opened an investigation after filing a case under the relevant sections of the CRPC.

2 killed, one injured in road accident

Shahrukh, the owner of an Eicher vehicle and the cleaner Imran died on the spot when a four-wheeler hit their truck full of papaya at around 7 am on Friday morning at Rau Khalghat road in front of the NATRAX gate.

The driver of the truck MH 18 BG 3111, carrying iron pipes from Manpur to Indore, lost control and hit the Eicher vehcile MP 09GJ1210. Truck driver Chetan Kumar a resident of Sendhwa got trapped in the truck's chassis. Station in-charge Rajendra Singh Bhadauria, who reached the spot immediately informed CSP Pithampur and his support staff about the incident. Two cranes were called to the spot to rescue the driver and the trapped driver was pulled out by breaking the body. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

Quiz competition ends at KV, IIT Indore

A quiz competition under the first activity of Standard Club and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bhopal was organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Indore on Friday. Bureau of Indian Standards representative Nitin Soni was present as the chief guest.

School Principal Jagdish Prasad Bohre welcomed the chief guest and gave best wishes to children for the quiz competition organised under the activity of the Standard Club of the school. In his address, Soni told the students about the standards made for various products since the establishment of the Bureau of Indian Standards and highlighted its usefulness in life.

Under the guidance of the school's mentor teacher Pramod Kumar Mishra and science teacher Khushbu Borkhade, students of class 9 and 10 enthusiastically participated in the quiz. After the quiz, various videos related to the Standard Club Orientation Programme were also shown to the students. BIS representative Nitin Soni and senior teacher Vivek Saxena awarded cash to the winning students.

Shooting championships begin in Mhow

The 25th National Deaf Senior Shooting Championship and 7th National Deaf Junior & Sub Junior Shooting Championship, 2023 in pistol and rifle events under the aegis of All India Sports Council of the Deaf has commenced at the Army Marksmanship Unit Ranges at Mhow (Indore) from Friday

The competition will be held over two days at the Army Marksmanship Unit Ranges and this is the first time that shooting has been included in the National Deaf Sports Championships.

