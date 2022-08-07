Mhow: NCC cadets, NSS members start Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): NCC cadets and NSS members at the Veterinary College started a campaign from village Harsola to bring awareness to the villagers about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the villages adopted by the college. Dr R K Jain, Dean Veterinary College, NCC Unit JCO Narendra Magar and NSS in-charge Dr Alka Suman participated in the campaign. A march past was taken out in the village.

All the cadets and volunteers were carrying the national flag in their hands. Patriotic songs were being played and all the villagers were urged to celebrate the festival of independence from August 13 till 15.

Programme coordinator Dr RK Jain will conduct a campaign tomorrow in village Harnya Khedi, followed by Rangwasa, Sonvay and Bhaislai. Col Dr Prahlad Soni, Dr Atul Singh Parihar, Dr Rakhi Gangil, Dr Yogita Pandey, Dr Deepak Gangil and Dr Naval Singh Rawat made commendable contributions to this programme.

