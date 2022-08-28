e-Paper Get App

Mhow: Natasha wins gold at national kick-boxing competition

The principal of the school said that players from many states including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh participated in the 15th National Kick Boxing Championship 2022 held in Pushkar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 01:06 AM IST
Natasha Birla |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A Class VIII student of Jaison's Academy in Pithampur Bhatkhedi Gram Panchayat, Natasha Birla won the gold medal in the competition organised by the Indian Kick Boxing Federation in Pushkar, Rajasthan.

School director Jaison Joseph, principal Smita, teachers of the school, and Pithampur municipality president Kavita Sanjay Vaishnav congratulated Natasha on her success and wished her a bright future.

