Mhow: MPTC to develop resort in Patalpani

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation (MPTC) will build a resort at a cost of more than Rs 5 crore at Patalpani, a famous tourist spot about five kilometres from Mhow tehsil. A total of eight rooms, a restaurant and gardens will also be built at this resort which will attract tourists here, regional manager of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Corporation NK Swarnakar said. Not only tourists, but it will also develop employment here, Swarnakar added.

The corporation is about to issue a tender to build the grand resort at Patalpani. This resort will have modern convenience restaurants and gardens for children. Talks are going on with the district administration regarding this. The construction work on the resort will start as soon as the land has been earmarked.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:27 PM IST