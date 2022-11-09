Mhow: Miscreants attack person over old enmity

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday, milkman Govind Singh came under attack by five dairy operators when he went to Hasalpur to deliver milk. It is believed that the attack was due to some old enmity. After the incident, the Rajput Samaj gheraoed the police station to demand the immediate arrest of the accused and also submitted a memorandum to the SDOP. The person who has been declared as an absconder by the police is comfortably sitting in his shop and doing business, they claimed.

Pawansingh Chouhan, Jitendra Chouhan have also claimed that due to political clout, the accused have not yet been arrested.

It is reported that on Monday, when Govind Singh went to deliver milk at the dairy of Arun Singh Solanki, the former and his brother began to hurl abuses as soon as they saw Govind. Soon after, the other miscreants came there and attacked the milkman. He sustained injuries in the attack and was referred to Indore after being administered first-aid at Manpur administrative hospital. A case was registered under sections 294, 323, 324, 506, 34, 25B, and Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, all five accused are absconding. On Wednesday, the Rajput Samaj demonstrated against the incident. SDOP Dilip Choudhri assured the agitators that the culprits will be nabbed within the next 24 hours.

Read Also Mhow: Sailing camp organised at Berchha lake